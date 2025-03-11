UPDATE: Ukraine-US delegations start talks in Saudi Arabia amid military aid freeze

Support us on Patreon
With military aid suspended and intelligence cooperation frozen, both nations face their most significant diplomatic challenge since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war.
byOlena Mukhina
11/03/2025
2 minute read
Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on 11 March 2025 during peace talks in Saudi Arabia. Source: President’s Office
On 11 March, the Ukrainian and American delegations began their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The talks come amid US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military support for Kyiv and the halt of intelligence sharing with Ukraine following a public dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

UPDATE 4:50 PM:

US Presidential Advisor Michael Waltz gave a brief comment on the meeting between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, CNN reports.

During a break in the negotiations, when asked by the journalists about the progress of the talks, Waltz responded: “getting there.”

The discussions between the delegations have now entered their fourth hour.

UPDATE 2:23 PM: 

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration, says the meeting with the US officials started “very constructively.”

“We are working on bringing a just and lasting peace closer,” he added.

UPDATE 2:00 PM:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Ukrainians and Americans not to “waste this chance” while commenting on the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians, don’t waste this chance. The whole world is watching you in Jeddah today. Good luck!” he wrote on social media.

UPDATE 1:00 PM: The Ukrainian delegation includes Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palytsa.

The US delegation is represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

“The key topics of the meeting will be the path to peace and bilateral relations between Ukraine and the US,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah ahead of talks between Ukrainian and US officials.

Zelenskyy meets Saudi crown prince ahead of Ukraine-US talks

During the meeting, the crown prince underscored Saudi Arabia’s support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine’s crisis and achieve peace.

