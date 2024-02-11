Russian drone fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border

On 11 February, Moldova’s Border Police reported finding debris from a Russian Shahed drone near the village of Etulia in the Vulcanesti district, which borders Ukraine.

“Information about the drone fragments was communicated to the authorities, and access to the crash site restricted,” the message reads.

Moldovan officials added there is no threat to the population, clarifying the fragments likely belong to a Russian drone downed on the night of 9-10 February by Ukraine’s air defense systems near Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

President Maia Sandu stated this latest incident serves as a reminder that Russia’s aggression threatens security across Europe.

Russia’s war on Ukraine hits close to home in Moldova — again. The discovery of Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face. Russia’s aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 11, 2024

Last year, wreckage from Russian Shahed drones fell on Romanian territory on multiple occasions as well.

