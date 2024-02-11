Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian drone fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border

The fragments likely belong to one of the Russian Shahed drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses during Russia’s attack overnight 9-10 February.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
11/02/2024
1 minute read
Russian drone fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border
Russian drone fragments found in Moldova. Photo: border.gov.md
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 11 February, Moldova’s Border Police reported finding debris from a Russian Shahed drone near the village of Etulia in the Vulcanesti district, which borders Ukraine.

“Information about the drone fragments was communicated to the authorities, and access to the crash site restricted,” the message reads.

Moldovan officials added there is no threat to the population, clarifying the fragments likely belong to a Russian drone downed on the night of 9-10 February by Ukraine’s air defense systems near Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

Russian drone fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border
Russian drone fragments found in Moldova. Photo: border.gov.md

President Maia Sandu stated this latest incident serves as a reminder that Russia’s aggression threatens security across Europe.

Last year, wreckage from Russian Shahed drones fell on Romanian territory on multiple occasions as well.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts