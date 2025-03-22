Russia struggles to amass troops underground in Vovchansk as Ukraine detects every move

Russian forces are trying to use underground communications to amass forces for assaults on Ukraine’s Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. However, their attempts have not been successful, says Oleksandr Danilenko, the head of communications for the Hart brigade of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNIAN.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Danilenko explains that the Russian military is accumulating not only personnel but also ammunition in underground communications, which complicates the situation.

“It’s one thing when the Russians hide underground and another when they try to hide in the ruins of the city. Of course, it’s easier for our aerial reconnaissance to notice their movement in the ruins, which then forwards the coordinates to our artillery, mortars, and drone operators. But to enter the same underground communications, you must move across the surface. Our forces also detect this movement,” Danilenko added.

He emphasized that Vovchansk is in ruins—the city is completely destroyed. Concrete and brick debris lie on the ground, and there are no undamaged buildings left. The defensive line in Vovchansk runs along the Vovcha River, which divides it into southern and northern parts.

According to the Hart brigade representative, Russian forces mainly conduct assaults in the city and nearby settlements with small infantry groups of up to 10 people. The Russians work under the cover of drones, artillery, and mortars.

On other sections of the front, within the brigade’s area of responsibility – the Ukrainian border with Russia – the occupation forces attempt to conduct mainly reconnaissance and sabotage operations. These are also successfully detected by Ukrainian aerial and ground reconnaissance and neutralized.

“There has been no Russian advancement in this direction. Although they try every day to cross the Vovcha River and advance in other areas to enter Ukrainian territory,” Danilenko emphasized.

He noted that the Vovchansk front, where the Hart brigade operates, remains consistently challenging and tense. The Russians have a significant amount of equipment and personnel, but Ukrainian defenders are preventing Russian troops from advancing and effectively taking out their forces.

“There has been no Russian advancement in this direction. The Hart brigade and other units operating in this area are holding the Russians back and not allowing them to advance in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast,” Danilenko concluded.

