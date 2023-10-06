Russia to invade other countries if Ukraine loses, Zelenskyy says at EU summit in Spain

On 5 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the 3rd European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

During the meeting with EU leaders, the Ukrainian president cautioned that Russia could rebuild its military capabilities and potentially invade other countries in 2028 if the world did not unite to defeat the aggressor.

“Various European countries border the terrorist state, and in fact, Russian propagandists and officials talk about them as the next targets of their aggression. Targets. Exactly that’s the word. Russia is now considering various scenarios for the coming years. One of them is particularly dangerous,” he said. “If there is some pause in this aggression against Ukraine – any freezing of the situation, there will be a new critical moment. 2028. If Russia is allowed to adapt now, by 2028, the Kremlin will be able to restore the military potential that we destroyed, and it will have enough strength to attack the countries in the focus of Russian expansion,” the Ukrainian leader told at the summit.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia could plan to further invade the Baltic states and other countries where its contingents were present. “This is clear information from our intelligence,” he added.

“Russia is trying to freeze the situation, adapt, and is learning from its mistakes, and preparing to move on. Please remember that the most dangerous enemy is the one who made conclusions and prepared for the next attack based on these conclusions,” the president stressed.

“Moscow clearly outlines its ambition – to capture more imperial space, to prevent Europe from being a place of free nations and working democracies, and to break European unity,” Zelenskyy stated.

The Ukrainian president called on the EU officials to strengthen unity to enhance security in the world.

“We all have to stay in a special unity, stay together in a special cooperation and in a special relationship with everyone else in the European Union. We all need a format of support for the nations whose lives Russia has already tried to destroy so that the ruin caused by Russia can never spread anywhere else. All these countries need economic support, and all these countries need security guarantees so that Russia will not even be tempted to try to break their sovereignty ever again. A clear signal is needed – Russia has no chance.” “Let only Putin’s ambitions be a ruin, not our countries, not our cities. Children of every country deserve to be secure – and everywhere in the country, not just in the subway, not just in shelters underground – but everywhere,” he said.

Following talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Granada, Spain announced it would provide Ukraine with six Hawk anti-aircraft missile launchers to “fight off possible Russian bombardments against civilian targets and critical infrastructure.”

Sánchez also pledged corresponding training for Ukrainian soldiers and demining equipment.

As part of his participation in the European Political Community Summit, Zelenskyy also met with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders discussed military support for Ukraine, including bolstering Ukraine’s air defense to protect civilians and grain infrastructure.

Separately, they discussed the conclusion of a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Italy on security guarantees based on the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian president praised the readiness of the Italian government to fund the restoration of the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral and other historical landmarks of the city damaged in Russian missile attacks.

In addition, at the summit, Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on defense assistance from the EU, implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy and Metsola discussed the preparation of another sanctions package against Russia and measures to counter the propaganda of the aggressor country.

“Germany is working on supplying Ukraine with an extra Patriot air defense system to help protect the country through the winter months,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter/X after the meeting Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Fruitful meeting with @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional “Patriot” system for the winter months. I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values. pic.twitter.com/xv8k0bXNw3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

“I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new financial contributions to support Ukraine during the European Political Community summit in Spain.

The UK will provide a fourth World Bank loan guarantee worth $500 million. This will help Ukraine’s government make vital winter payments to three million households, according to the British government’s report.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom discussed the operation of parallel grain export routes and emphasized the importance of consolidating international efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. They also talked about possible formats for insuring vessels heading to Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein that the UK planned to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells in 2023 to Ukraine.

The UK already completed the delivery of 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, said the defense secretary.

Additionally, during Zelenskyy’s visit to Spain, an audience of the Head of State with His Majesty King Felipe VI took place in Granada.

His Majesty King Felipe VI said that Spain’s support for Ukraine in this struggle was grounded in the fundamental respect for the sovereignty of nations and the inadmissibility of armed aggressions.

The President expressed his gratitude to King Felipe, the Spanish royal family, and the entire Spanish nation for their unwavering support of Ukraine.

Following the summit in Granada, Zelenskyy told media representatives that the main results of the meeting with EU leaders were important arrangements regarding the enhancement of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

As Ukraine approaches the winter period, the most urgent issue for the country is strengthening its air defense to better protect Ukrainians from Russian terrorist attacks, the president said.