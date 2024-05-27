Spain provides Kyiv with record military aid package, signs security agreement with Ukraine

Spain announced a record €6 billion ($6,5 bn) military aid package for Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Madrid on 27 May 2024.

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders signed a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, saying, “We have just signed a political agreement that plays a very important role. It is an agreement about the future, and it is an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to ensure Ukraine’s stability.” According to Sánchez, Spain is the tenth country to conclude such a security pact with Kyiv.

Zelenskyy revealed that Madrid is providing €1 billion ($1,1 bn) in military aid to Kyiv this year, with an additional €5 billion ($5,4 bn) pledged until 2027. The military aid is made through the European Peace Facility.

Upon arriving in Spain, King Felipe VI personally greeted the Ukrainian delegation. During the visit, Zelenskyy signed a cooperation agreement in the security sphere between Ukraine and Spain, although official details of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Sánchez emphasized that it was Spain’s duty to support Ukraine in various areas throughout the two years of the war. He stated that Spain had become the tenth country to sign such a bilateral agreement with Ukraine, focusing on arms support, reconstruction assistance, and demining efforts.

“Ukraine can count on Spain in its struggle for peace, in the defense of all the values that unite us,” Sánchez said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on 27 May for his first official visit to Spain.

Ten days ago, the Ukrainian president had to postpone his visit to Spain due to Russia’s offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast.

