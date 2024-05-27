Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Spain provides Kyiv with record military aid package, signs security agreement with Ukraine

Spain has pledged a record $6,5 bn in military aid to Ukraine and signed a bilateral security agreement during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Madrid on 27 May
byMaria Tril
27/05/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy in spain 27 may 2024
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, May 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Spain provides Kyiv with record military aid package, signs security agreement with Ukraine

Spain announced a record €6 billion ($6,5 bn) military aid package for Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Madrid on 27 May 2024.

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders signed a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, saying, “We have just signed a political agreement that plays a very important role. It is an agreement about the future, and it is an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to ensure Ukraine’s stability.” According to Sánchez, Spain is the tenth country to conclude such a security pact with Kyiv.

Zelenskyy revealed that Madrid is providing €1 billion ($1,1 bn) in military aid to Kyiv this year, with an additional €5 billion ($5,4 bn) pledged until 2027. The military aid is made through the European Peace Facility.

Upon arriving in Spain, King Felipe VI personally greeted the Ukrainian delegation. During the visit, Zelenskyy signed a cooperation agreement in the security sphere between Ukraine and Spain, although official details of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Sánchez emphasized that it was Spain’s duty to support Ukraine in various areas throughout the two years of the war. He stated that Spain had become the tenth country to sign such a bilateral agreement with Ukraine, focusing on arms support, reconstruction assistance, and demining efforts.

“Ukraine can count on Spain in its struggle for peace, in the defense of all the values that unite us,” Sánchez said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on 27 May for his first official visit to Spain.

Ten days ago, the Ukrainian president had to postpone his visit to Spain due to Russia’s offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts