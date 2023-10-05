Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Spain to send six Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

On the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit Ukrainian President met Spanish Prime Minister, who pledged new military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses and anti-drone systems.
Iryna Voichuk
05/10/2023
1 minute read
Launch of a missile from the Hawk air defense system. Credit: open sources
Spain will provide Ukraine with six Hawk anti-aircraft missile launchers following talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Granada on Thursday, Spain’s government announced.

The launchers will help Ukraine “fight off possible Russian bombardments against civilian targets and critical infrastructure,” the statement from Sánchez’s office said, as well as protect the newly opened grain export corridor.

Zelenskyy and Sánchez met on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit taking place in Spain.

Zelenskyy briefed Sánchez on the situation on the battlefield during their meeting. In response, Sánchez offered Ukraine the new air defense and anti-drone systems.

He also pledged corresponding training for Ukrainian soldiers and demining equipment.

The Hawk SAM system is a semi-stationary medium-range anti-aircraft missile system currently being serviced in about twenty countries. The Hawk’s target destruction range is up to 45-50 kilometers, with a target altitude of up to 20 kilometers. The missile is guided to its target by a semi-active homing head and flies at a speed of 2.4 Mach.

