Spain sent first Hawk anti-aircraft missile complexes to Ukraine

Spain handed over the first Hawk anti-aircraft missile complexes to Ukraine, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov reported.
“Received Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles in Odesa. We commemorated the heroes who died fighting for Ukraine and visited our soldiers in the hospital. Spain supports Ukraine: humanitarian and security assistance will continue. More of our fighters will train in Spain. Spain has already provided our first Hawk,” Reznikov wrote.
