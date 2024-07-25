Spain to deliver Hawk anti-aircraft battery to Ukraine in September

On 24 July, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles held a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base to discuss ongoing military aid to Ukraine, Spain’s Defense Ministry reports.

Like most EU countries, Spain supports Ukraine against Russian aggression, demonstrated by the bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement signed in May. This commitment includes providing €1 billion in military aid this year and ongoing support over a decade, enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities in areas such as air and missile defense, artillery, and demining through various Capability Coalitions within the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

During the meeting, Minister Umerov provided updated information on the current situation on the ground and the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In response, Minister Robles detailed upcoming shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.

Robles highlighted significant progress in the training of Ukrainian military personnel, with 5,000 soldiers having completed training programs provided by Spain. She also announced that Spain would be sending the necessary equipment for Ukraine to have a fully operational Hawk anti-aircraft battery by September, enhancing the air defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Minister emphasized the humanitarian aspect of Spanish support to her counterpart, highlighting efforts such as hosting orphans and relatives of Ukrainian soldiers for respite stays in Spain and facilitating their transport from Poland.

