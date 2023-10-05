Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Germany to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine

The potential additional Patriots would bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s attacks targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.
byIryna Voichuk
05/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Presidential Office
Germany is working on supplying Ukraine with an extra Patriot air defense system to help protect the country through the winter months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter/X

Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met at the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain.

“I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

Later, Scholz confirmed the transfer by Germany of an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

It comes after reports that Germany plans to send supplemental air defenses to help shield grain shipments from potential Russian attacks.

The Bild newspaper previously reported that Ukrainian officials were told after talks that Germany wants to do everything possible to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. However, Germany does not intend to provide Kyiv with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

The potential additional Patriots would bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s attacks targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

