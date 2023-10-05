Germany to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine

Germany is working on supplying Ukraine with an extra Patriot air defense system to help protect the country through the winter months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter/X

Fruitful meeting with @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional “Patriot” system for the winter months. I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values. pic.twitter.com/xv8k0bXNw3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met at the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain.

“I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

Later, Scholz confirmed the transfer by Germany of an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

It is always good to speak with you, @ZelenskyyUa. In Granada, I again assured #Ukraine of our support – and I announced we will supply another Patriot air defence system to help ward off aerial and drone attacks during the coming winter months. #EPC — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) October 5, 2023

It comes after reports that Germany plans to send supplemental air defenses to help shield grain shipments from potential Russian attacks.

The Bild newspaper previously reported that Ukrainian officials were told after talks that Germany wants to do everything possible to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. However, Germany does not intend to provide Kyiv with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

The potential additional Patriots would bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s attacks targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

