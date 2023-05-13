A new German EUR 2.7 billion military aid package for Ukraine will double German contribution

The federal government agreed on a further EUR 2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine shortly before the expected visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Germany, allegedly planned for 14 May 2023. The aid is supposed to be a “symbol of German solidarity,” German Newspaper Tagesspiegel reports.



“With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we are showing once again that Germany is serious about its support,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.” Everyone wished for an early end to Russia’s terrible and illegal war against the Ukrainian people. Unfortunately, this is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, Germany will provide any help it can as long as it takes.”

This would almost double German military aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and until 24 April 2023, the federal government has approved arms deliveries worth 2.75 billion euros in total.

The new military aid package will include:

4 IRIS-T SLM SAM Systems

12 IRIS-T SLS SAM Launchers

30 Leopard 1A5 Main Battle tanks

20 Marder IFVs

18 howitzers

100 Armored Fighting Vehicles

200 Reconnaissance UAVs

The package is expected to be announced as a symbol of German solidarity with Ukraine when the Aachen Charlemagne Prize is awarded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

Germany is one of the most important supporters of Ukraine, both militarily and financially. Germany is also the second biggest supplier of tanks to Ukraine.



Top 5 largest suppliers of tanks to #Ukraine 🇺🇦 1: Poland – ~325

2: Germany – ~110

3: The Netherlands – 85

4: U.S. – 76

5: Czechia – ~50 Full list: https://t.co/Dpk5TDYDs2 — Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) May 13, 2023

