Germany expands military aid package to Ukraine with more SatCom terminals, ammunition

According to the updated list of German military aid for Ukraine, Germany will send more military equipment to Ukraine, adding equipment for Leopard tanks and more Satellite Communications terminals, border protection vehicles, ammunition, and other supplies.

The updated items on the list include:

radio set equipment Leopard

14 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206)* (28 were previously sent)

1 bridge-laying tanks BEAVER* (11 were previously sent)

2 mine clearing tanks WISENT 1* (8 were previously sent)

99 SatCom terminals* (17 were previously sent)

21 border protection vehicles (186 were previously sent)

20,000 safety glasses (from Bundeswehr and industry stocks) (40,600 were previously sent)

239 Crypto Phones

11 truck tractor trains 8×8 HX81 and 12 semi-trailers (51/45 were previously sent)

1 spare part package for VECTOR drones (2 were previously sent)

32,823 rounds of ammunition 40mm (134.592 were previously sent)

1,202 Infusion kits

Part of the deliveries will come from industrial stocks financed by German funds. The remainder require modernization or are still in production, the German government added.

On 18 September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 400 million euros.

