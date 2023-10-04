Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Bloomberg: Germany to send more air defenses to protect Ukraine grain routes

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with another IRIS-T air defense system and over a dozen Gepard anti-aircraft tanks., Bloomber reported.
byIryna Voichuk
04/10/2023
1 minute read
IRIS-T air defense sytem. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff/TG Channel
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The reinforcements will include another IRIS-T system and over a dozen Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

The additional IRIS-T and Gepards will help protect shipments traveling to Romania along Ukraine’s southern coast, the sources said.

Marcus Faber, a Bundestag’s defense committee member, confirmed Ukraine will receive more IRIS-T systems, Gepards, and ammunition. “Ukraine will use those units to better protect its grain ports, for example,” Faber stated without providing details.

Earlier, Germany announced a further expansion of its military aid to Ukraine with an additional 40mm ammunition, Satellite Communications terminals, border protection vehicles, adding equipment for Leopard tanks.

