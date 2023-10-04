Bloomberg: Germany to send more air defenses to protect Ukraine grain routes

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The reinforcements will include another IRIS-T system and over a dozen Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

The additional IRIS-T and Gepards will help protect shipments traveling to Romania along Ukraine’s southern coast, the sources said.

Marcus Faber, a Bundestag’s defense committee member, confirmed Ukraine will receive more IRIS-T systems, Gepards, and ammunition. “Ukraine will use those units to better protect its grain ports, for example,” Faber stated without providing details.

Earlier, Germany announced a further expansion of its military aid to Ukraine with an additional 40mm ammunition, Satellite Communications terminals, border protection vehicles, adding equipment for Leopard tanks.

