The Latest

De Telegraaf: US buys 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Jordan to send to Ukraine

Seeking to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses, the US has bought 60 advanced anti-aircraft systems from Jordan that were originally sold by the Netherlands.
byIryna Voichuk
13/11/2023
1 minute read
Gepard
A German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun of the Ukrainian Army. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
The United States has purchased 60 German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems from Jordan to provide to Ukraine, according to a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“The United States has bought 60 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Jordan to supply to Ukraine. The weapons were previously sold to Amman by the Netherlands,” the publication reported.

De Telegraaf noted that the Dutch government had sold the German-produced weapons to Jordan in 2016 for €21 million. The US has now purchased the batch for around €110 million, De Telegraaf said.

The purchase of the Gepard systems from Jordan marks the latest effort by the US and its allies to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses in the face of continued Russian aerial attacks. The advanced anti-aircraft guns could help Ukraine intercept Russian missiles and drones.

