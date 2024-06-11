Eng
Scholz says Germany will transfer third Patriot system, additional IRIS-Ts and Gepards to Ukraine

The German leader also called upon allies to join the initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.
Yuri Zoria
11/06/2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin on 11 June 2024. Screenshot: Facebook/Володимир Зеленський.
Germany will hand over the third Patriot surface-to-air system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-air systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Sholz stated it in his remarks during the opening ceremony of Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin on 11 June.

Ukraine is in a desperate need of additional air defenses since March, when Russia escalated its missile, drone, and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.

According to the German leader, the Ukrainian army’s greatest needs today are in ammunition and air defense systems.

Therefore, in the coming weeks and months, we will deliver a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T units, Gepard [self-propelled anti-aircraft guns], missiles, and ammunition to Ukraine,” he announced.

Scholz also called on allies to join the initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

The German Chancellor noted that Germany has provided Ukraine with military aid worth 30 billion euros since 22 February 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion.

Berlin had previously supplied Ukraine with two Patriot systems and announced in mid-April 2024 that a third system would be provided “immediately.” Additionally, in late May, the German Ministry of Defense detailed a €500 million aid package that includes the IRIS-T air defense system.

