Ukraine develops new “Bars” drone-missile that reaches 800 km deep into Russia

Ukraine created a new drone-missile called “Bars,” which reportedly offers strategic advantages through its domestic mass production capability, according to BBC Ukraine.

Ukraine develops long-range weapons to be able to target critical Russian military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and airfields far behind the frontlines considering limitations on deep strikes with Western-supplied arms.

According to BBC Ukraine, the “Bars” rocket belongs to the class of “drone-missiles” – a hybrid between conventional cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Sources indicate it has a range of approximately 700-800 km (434-497 miles), positioning it as a medium-range weapon.

The development remained largely secretive until Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin mentioned it publicly on 11 April.

“Last year, we had many new products that provided a production volume 8 times greater than in 2023,” Smetanin said when discussing Ukraine’s expanded missile development program.

The rocket’s chief advantage, according to government sources, is the possibility for mass production within Ukraine’s borders. This capability would allow Ukraine’s Defense Forces to acquire long-range strike capabilities for operations deep inside Russian territory.

Unlike other Ukrainian missile systems such as “Palianytsia” (Bread) and “Peklo” (Hell), images and detailed technical specifications of “Bars” remain unavailable in the public domain.

The development comes from private manufacturers rather than state entities. Minister Smetanin also added that this ballistic missile “is used monthly,” though specific details about this system remain limited.

Ukraine significantly intensified its rocket program throughout 2024, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering additional funding and accelerated production last August.

The country’s missile arsenal now includes several cruise missiles with varying capabilities:

“Palianytsia”: 600 km range (372 miles), approximately 100 kg warhead, 400-500 km/h speed

“Peklo”: 700 km range (434 miles), approximately 50 kg warhead, 700 km/h speed

“Ruta”: 300 km range (186 miles), 500-800 km/h speed, dual-use for strikes and reconnaissance

In December 2024, Zelenskyy announced the delivery of the first batch of domestically produced Peklo drone missiles to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day in August 2024, Zelenskyy revealed another domestically-produced long-range drone missile, Palianytsia, which was first used against a military target in Russian-occupied Crimea.