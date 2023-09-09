Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more Gepard AA tanks to protect energy infrastructure

President Zelenskyy says Russia has been plotting more attacks against Ukraine’s energy sector during the upcoming winter season. Meanwhile, Ukraine will receive more Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns to protect the energy system.
byYuri Zoria
09/09/2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address on 9 September 2023. Photo: screenshot from a video by Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
In his September 9 address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he presided over a meeting of the General Headquarters, the key discussion point of which was Ukraine’s energy resilience in the face of upcoming Russian air attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. Government officials, representatives of energy companies, and the military shared what has already been done and the further plans to increase the durability of the energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy noted that there are agreements with Ukraine’s allies that Kyiv will receive more Gepard air defense systems “to protect our power grid.” Meanwhile, Ukraine would also negotiate about more supplies of various air defense systems to protect the energy infrastructure.

