Ukraine intel: Russia to resume attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector in fall, winter

A Ukrainian intelligence officer says Russia plans for resuming its air attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities next fall and winter.a
byYuri Zoria
14/08/2023
Cruise missiles Russian Ukraine
A downed Russian Kh-101 missile. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s air force
In an interview with the Ukrainian news site Obozrevatel, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, says the Russian forces are going to resume their air attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the upcoming fall and winter to cause blackouts across Ukraine like they did last winter.

“I confirm that the aggressor state [of Russia] intends to attack our critical infrastructure, particularly the energy system, again in the fall and winter. To do so, the Russians are, among other things, amassing weapons and conducting reconnaissance to identify priority targets on the territory of our country. Therefore, we also need to prepare and strengthen the defense of our cities and communities. In fact, we are doing it,” Skibitskyi said.

Asked about the recent changes in the Russian attack tactics, Skibitskyi noted that currently, the Russians combine different types of weapons during air attacks, “but the number of missiles in one wave of attack has decreased.”

“The Russians also imitate launches, use decoys, and conduct reconnaissance, including space reconnaissance,” he added.

According to the intelligence community representative, the Russian air forces are trying to identify gaps to bypass Ukrainian air defenses or to hit Ukrainian anti-air systems. Meanwhile, Russia is again trying to accumulate stockpiles of long-range weapons to continue its missile terror.

