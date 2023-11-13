Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

100th ship passes via Black Sea corridor amid Russia’s blockade

The Black Sea humanitarian corridor, a vital route for Ukraine’s exports, has so far facilitated the delivery of 3.7 million tons of food and goods worldwide.
byIryna Voichuk
13/11/2023
2 minute read
Grain carrier leaving a Ukrainian port. Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine
The 100th ship has departed through the temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine in August amidst Russia’s ongoing de facto blockade of Ukrainian seaports, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported on 13 November.

“Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor – an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world,” Brink said.

Russia maintains a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian seaports from the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last summer, the UN and Türkiye brokered a “grain deal” with Russia to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea. Russia, however, exited the deal this summer, jeopardizing the exports.

In response, Ukraine announced temporary routes for merchant vessels on 10 August 2023. The primary intent was to ensure civilian vessels could continue their operations amidst Russia’s increased maritime aggression, thereby demonstrating Ukraine’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime trade.

On 8 November, the Ukrainian Army said that Russia fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea in Odesa Oblast, injuring crew members and killing a harbor pilot. However, Ukraine’s Black Sea export corridor continues to work, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

