When detonated at high altitudes, cluster munitions cover a larger area, increasing the chance of hitting multiple targets, including civilian ones, especially in densely populated areas.
byOlena Mukhina
28/11/2024
2 minute read
russian strikes cold weather trigger emergency power cuts amid shortages ukraine trypilska plant fire following 11 april 2024 missile attack kyiv oblast centrenergo thermal plant_result
Trypilska power plant on fire following a Russian 11 April 2024 missile attack. Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Centrenergo
Russia’s uses Kalibr cruise missiles with cluster munitions in its latest assault on Ukraine

During the massive shelling on 28 November, Russian occupiers deployed “Kalibr” cruise missiles with cluster munitions, which present a dual threat, said military expert and reserve major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexei Hetman, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. During the attacks, Russia used weapons with cluster munitions, which are designed to release multiple smaller submunitions (or bomblets) over a wide area, which increases the potential for harm in both the short and long term.

Hetman explained that the area affected by cluster munitions depends on the altitude at which the missile detonates. The higher the explosion, the larger the affected area, but with a lower density of impact.

“The double danger comes from both the wide area of coverage and the risk of delayed detonation. These munitions are hazardous because something as simple as a dog running by could trigger an explosion,” Hetman noted.

He added that cluster munitions are typically used in areas lacking armored fortifications.

The 28 November Russia attack involved 188 aerial weapons launched from multiple regions in Russia. Ukrainian air defense troops intercepted 76 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles, three guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69, and 35 attack drones launched from Belgorod Oblast, the Black Sea area, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Millierovo. One civilian woman was injured by the Russian strike.

Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported emergency power cuts in different regions during the attack.

