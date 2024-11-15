Eng
Ukraine may face Russian strike with 90 Kalibr missiles launched at same time, warns former navy official

As winter approaches, Russian forces may target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a large-scale missile attack. Ukrainian Captain Andrii Ryzhenko reports that Russian submarines in the Black Sea pose a significant threat capable of launching Kalibr missiles from secure underwater positions.
byOlena Mukhina
15/11/2024
2 minute read
An energy grid, illustrative photo.
A power grid. An illustrative image. Photo via Depositphotos.
As of today, Russian forces can simultaneously launch up to 90 Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine from their ships, said Andrii Ryzhenko, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy, according to Kyiv24.

The Kalibr missile attacks have severely damaged Ukraine’s thermal power plants, substations, and other crucial energy infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages in the country. The continued use of Kalibr missiles, combined with other types of missiles and drones, has forced Kyiv to constantly defend and repair its energy facilities.

“Currently, the Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla ships can carry up to 90 Kalibr missiles, which they can practically launch simultaneously,” Ryzhenko said.

The former Ukrainian Navy military official revealed that Russian submarines armed with these missiles are almost constantly present in the Black Sea.

“Their presence in the Black Sea is secure – they remain underwater. The ships launch Kalibr missiles from a depth of 50 meters,” Ryzhenko noted.

He recalled that during the last massive attack on 26 August, Russia launched 28 Kalibr missiles from its ships and submarines.

Ryzhenko said that in practice, massive Kalibr missile strikes are always accompanied by launches from airborne carriers, such as strategic bombers Tu-95, Tu-22, and Tu-160.

“I believe the stockpile of these missiles is on ships in both the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, and a massive attack is being prepared. I think it could coincide with the onset of cold weather to target energy infrastructure,” he said.

Recently, Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine have intensified, particularly with the increasing deployment of Shahed drones. In October 2024 alone, Russia launched a record 2,023 drones at Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces successfully intercepting 1,185 of them.

