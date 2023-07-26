Russia increases Black Sea patrols, likely to intercept commercial vessels – UK intel

Russia escalated its patrols in the Black Sea after pulling out of the grain deal, which potentially signals an increase in the intensity and scope of violence in the area, UK Intelligence reported.
According to the British Defense Ministry, the modern corvette Sergey Kotov has deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between the Bosphorus and Odesa.
There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine.
The grain deal has moderated the involvement of the Black Sea in the war: there is now the potential for the intensity and scope of violence in the area to increase, the intelligence concludes.
Ukraine’s intelligence reveals secret Kremlin report on Russia’s grain deal disruption
