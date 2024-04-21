Eng
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/04/2024
1 minute read
The support ship Kommuna. Photo: Defense Express
The Ukrainian Navy confirmed striking the Russian support vessel Kommuna in the port of the Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on 21 April. The ship, launched in 1915, is the oldest in the Russian Navy and the only rescue vessel of its class in the Black Sea.

“Today in Crimea, the Ukrainian Navy hit another ship from the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet, the Kommuna. The extent of the damage is being verified. However, it is clear that the ship is now unable to carry out its tasks,” the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, wrote on Facebook.

Pletenchuk explained to Ukrainska Pravda that while this ship is indeed not a combat vessel, despite its advanced age, it has been actively serving the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine strikes Russia's oldest Navy vessel, world's oldest active ship launched in 1915
The Russian support vessel Kommuna in 1913 at Saint Petersburg. Photo: Wikipedia

In particular, ini 2022, the Russians used Kommuna when examining the site where the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Moskva, sank.

Read more:

