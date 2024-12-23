Eng
Germany delivers 15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, two Patriot launchers in new aid for Ukraine

Berlin boosts Ukraine’s air defenses with advanced missile systems and ammunition as Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure intensify, though Taurus long-range missiles remain absent from the package.
Gepard
A German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
The German Ministry of Defense has announced that Berlin has delivered a new military aid package to Kyiv, which included air defense systems, ammunition, and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s most significant supporters, providing substantial military and financial aid. Despite this extensive support, Berlin has been hesitant to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv needed to hit targets deeper within Russian-occupied territories and disrupt Russian military operations far behind the front lines.

As part of the new aid, Ukraine has received 15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with spare parts, and three HIMARS systems.

Kyiv uses HIMARS to strike Russian ammunition depots. On 10 December, Ukraine reportedly targeted a depot in Russian-occupied Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast with such a missile system.

Additionally, Germany has delivered 30 MRAP armored vehicles with mine protection, one PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, 12 armored vehicles equipped with kinetic defense systems, and seven Caracal air-landing vehicles.

The new delivery has also included an IRIS-T SLM air defense system with missiles and two Patriot missile launchers.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems, particularly Patriot missile defense systems amid Russia’s missile terror. Patriot air defense systems are crucial for Ukraine’s defenses as it is capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missile.

The latest Russian strike occurred on 20 December, when the occupiers launched five ballistic missiles on Kyiv, killing two people and injuring 13. Then, the country’s air defense shot down all of the missiles with Patriot systems. However, the debris fell on the buildings, causing destruction and casualties.

The German aid package also contained winter clothing, spare parts for MiG-29 fighter jets, fuel, tourniquets, explosives, mines, helmets, drone detection systems, anti-drone jammers, medical equipment, generators, various calibers of ammunition, boats, and pickups.

The Ukrainian military was supplied with two TRML-4D radars, ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, 120 GMW grenade launchers, 200 MG4 machine guns, 420 MK 556 rifles, 52,000 155mm shells, and 65,000 rounds for Gepard systems.

