Russian ammo depot explodes in occupied Yenakiieve after alleged HIMARS strike

Multiple explosions rocked Russian-occupied Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast on 10 December, after an alleged Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot, according to multiple reports from unofficial Ukrainian and Russian sources.

Yenakiieve, one of the largest cities in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since 2014. Russian forces use it as a logistics hub and for stationing troops and equipment, as well as training personnel in adjacent areas. This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia and in the Russian-occupied territory, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military.

Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported that an ammunition depot was likely hit in the strike. Local social media posts indicated the facility was located in a residential area near a military training ground.

Russian propagandist Telegram channel Mash Na Donbase, citing local residents, reported that Ukrainian forces attacked Yenakiieve with “three HIMARS.” Video footage published by propagandists showed secondary detonation and smoke following the impact.

Russian-appointed city head Sergey Bozhik announced urgent evacuation of residents from 13 streets, asking people to take documents and essential items with them, without explaining the reason, according to Liga.

According to witnesses cited in local social media, the depot might have contained significant amounts of various ammunition, suggesting that explosions could continue for an extended period, Militarnyi says.

The occupying forces have cordoned off the affected area and urged residents to seek shelter and stay away from windows.

