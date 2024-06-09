Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

France’s Thales to supply Ukraine with second CM200 air defense system

France’s Thales to provide Ukraine with a second integrated air defense system CM200, including surveillance radar and command systems, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities.
byYuri Zoria
09/06/2024
2 minute read
france's thales supply ukraine second cm200 air defense system president volodymyr zelenskyy plant june 2024 france website zelensky credits
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Thales plant. June 2024, France. Photo: Thales website
France’s Thales to supply Ukraine with second CM200 air defense system

Under the French Ministry of Armed Forces, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with Thales Group for delivery of another complete air defense system CM200 to enhance protection of its territory, according to the company’s press release. Following an initial 2023 supply proving effective in combat, Ukraine opted for this second system for improved security, Thales says.

This short-range system comprises the ControlMaster 200 (CM200) integrating the Ground Master 200 surveillance radar, radio communications, ControlView air defense command-and-control center, and portable weapon terminals.

According to Thales, the CM200 simultaneously detects and tracks targets across all altitudes and environments, coordinating air defense from Very Short Range (VSHORAD) to Extended Short Range (E-SHORAD). The Ground Master 200 radar rapidly establishes and maintains target tracks, improving situational awareness. This enables the ControlView command and control system to assess threats and direct the appropriate firing units for air target engagement efficiently.

The CM200 provides complete surveillance. Ground Master 200 detects aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, surface and artillery targets up to 250 km and 24 km altitude. It can integrate with the SAMP/T system with 40 km range French-made Aster 30 missiles also supplied to Ukraine, according to Militarnyi.

Read also:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts