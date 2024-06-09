France’s Thales to supply Ukraine with second CM200 air defense system

Under the French Ministry of Armed Forces, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with Thales Group for delivery of another complete air defense system CM200 to enhance protection of its territory, according to the company’s press release. Following an initial 2023 supply proving effective in combat, Ukraine opted for this second system for improved security, Thales says.

This short-range system comprises the ControlMaster 200 (CM200) integrating the Ground Master 200 surveillance radar, radio communications, ControlView air defense command-and-control center, and portable weapon terminals.

According to Thales, the CM200 simultaneously detects and tracks targets across all altitudes and environments, coordinating air defense from Very Short Range (VSHORAD) to Extended Short Range (E-SHORAD). The Ground Master 200 radar rapidly establishes and maintains target tracks, improving situational awareness. This enables the ControlView command and control system to assess threats and direct the appropriate firing units for air target engagement efficiently.

The CM200 provides complete surveillance. Ground Master 200 detects aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, surface and artillery targets up to 250 km and 24 km altitude. It can integrate with the SAMP/T system with 40 km range French-made Aster 30 missiles also supplied to Ukraine, according to Militarnyi.

