Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine targets Russian radar station, air defense system, two ammo depots over past day

Overnight, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all of 10 Shahed drones launched by the Russian military.
byOlena Mukhina
10/05/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier on the front lines. Credit: The 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment
Ukraine targets Russian radar station, air defense system, two ammo depots over past day

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted six missile and 80 aviation strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian areas 127 times. Also, invaders launched 10 Shaheds, which all were destroyed by the air defenses of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of Russian soldiers amounted to nearly 980 individuals. Additionally, Russia lost five tanks, 35 combat armored vehicles, 47 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 51 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 73 vehicles, and four units of special equipment. Ukrainian forces targeted one radar station, two ammunition depots, one air defense system, and 17 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

Over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks near Sinkyivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast; Verkhniokamyanske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka front, the defense forces continued to hold back Russians near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian troops’ defense seven times.

On 10 May, Russian occupying forces have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, where fierce battles are ongoing. Evacuation of civilians from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding areas is ongoing.

As per Suspilne, during a briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops have initiated a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that reserve units have been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts