Ukraine targets Russian radar station, air defense system, two ammo depots over past day

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted six missile and 80 aviation strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian areas 127 times. Also, invaders launched 10 Shaheds, which all were destroyed by the air defenses of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of Russian soldiers amounted to nearly 980 individuals. Additionally, Russia lost five tanks, 35 combat armored vehicles, 47 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 51 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 73 vehicles, and four units of special equipment. Ukrainian forces targeted one radar station, two ammunition depots, one air defense system, and 17 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

Over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks near Sinkyivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast; Verkhniokamyanske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka front, the defense forces continued to hold back Russians near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian troops’ defense seven times.

On 10 May, Russian occupying forces have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, where fierce battles are ongoing. Evacuation of civilians from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding areas is ongoing.

As per Suspilne, during a briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops have initiated a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that reserve units have been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

