Russo-Ukrainian war, day 830: Ukraine struck Russia with HIMARS hours after ban was lifted

Exclusive

Next Russia target in Europe you never knew of: Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago. Norway’s demilitarized Svalbard archipelago has emerged as a potential target for Russia, as ambiguity surrounding its NATO status could allow Moscow to test the Alliance’s resolve without directly triggering Article 5.

Drone dogfights: Ukraine’s novel strategy to counter Russian reconnaissance UAVs. With Russian reconnaissance drones enabling devastating missile strikes deep in Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s military is turning to a novel solution: deploying agile, low-cost “”kamikaze”” drones to take out their high-priced Russian counterparts in midair dogfights.

We tracked secret Russian missile launchers in Ukraine using public satellite data. The proliferation of open-source data online is creating new challenges for militaries trying to conceal their assets, as researchers use public satellites to pinpoint the radar signatures of Russian S-300 air defense batteries.

Military

Ukraine struck Russia with HIMARS just hours after the ban was lifted. Ukraine targeted Belgorod, a key base for Russian attacks in northern Ukraine.

UK intel: Russian regime’s demand for loyalty over skills on display in general’s arrest. Arrest of allegedly competent Russian General Popov, who was earlier dismissed for criticizing the military leadership, will likely further dismay troops concerned about loyalty prioritized over skills, per UK intelligence.

Ukraine’s air defenses downed all 25 Russia’s Shahed drones last night, Air Force says. During a Russian overnight attack, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down all 25 Russo-Iranian Shahed explosive drones across Ukraine, yet two Russian missiles slipped through the defenses.

The Economist: Ukraine gradually gains upper hand in Crimea battle. With numerous strategic assets in Crimea now vulnerable, Ukraine is effectively leveraging its aerial capabilities.

As of 02 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

OSINT agency: Cooperation between Russia and satellite imagery providers is possible despite sanctions. OSINT agency Molfar uncovered new evidence that satellite images are being used for preliminary surveillance of targets and adjusting subsequent strikes by Russia against Ukraine, as well as possible cooperation between Russia and satellite imagery providers.

BBC: Ukraine can now target military airfields in Russia with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Ukraine has been granted permission to use long-range Storm Shadow/Scalp cruise missiles to target Russian airfields in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, BBC says, citing a source.

Romania mulls sending Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. Romanian Prime Minister weighs supplying Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system to bolster defenses, though the decision requires military expert analysis and national security council approval.

International

Scholz to Putin: We are prepared to defend ‘every square inch’ of NATO territory. “”This turnaround in security policy is necessary to show Russia: We are prepared to defend every square inch of NATO territory against attacks,”” Scholz said.

Latvia submits to court case of ex-deputy on justification of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. A criminal case against former parliamentary deputy Gloria Grevtsova for justifying Russian war crimes in Ukraine and inciting national discord has been referred to court in Latvia.

Zelenskyy says 106 countries to take part in Ukraine peace summit as Russia uses China to disrupt the event. At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused China of using its influence to disrupt Ukraine’s upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, colluding with Russia.

F-16 coalition for Ukraine discussed by Zelenskyy, Austin in Singapore. At Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, Zelenskyy met with Austin to discuss Ukraine’s defense requirements, air defense strengthening, F-16 coalition, and bilateral security deal preparation.

Zelenskyy: Slow US aid delivery hinders Ukraine’s defense against Russia. He urged partners to speed up aid delivery, stressing that Russia kills Ukrainians daily.

Humanitarian and social impact

WSJ: Russia seeks to make life in Kharkiv impossible. According to the Wall Street Journal, Moscow appears to be planning a brutal war of attrition to wipe out Kharkiv’s population, making life in the city untenable.

Five coffins discovered at Eiffel Tower marked “”French soldiers from Ukraine””. Five coffins containing plaster were discovered on Saturday 1 June at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with an investigation underway to determine “”possible foreign interference””.

Greek media: First foreign instructor for use of F-16 arrived in Ukraine. The first foreign instructor on the operational use of F-16 fighter jets has already arrived in Ukraine. This is a first flight officer of the Greek Air Force.

Russia launched 1,000 strikes against Ukraine in the past week. “”Total disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread,”” Zelenskyy said.

Russian-speaking foreigners attack Ukrainian fundraising volunteers in Prague. “”I fought with a Russian woman in the center of Prague. There is blood in the cracks of my phone, my white shirt is stained with blood,”” Ukrainian activist wrote.

75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May. According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the city requires at least two batteries of Patriot missile defense systems.

Russian attack leaves major Ukrainian hydroelectric station in critical condition. Ukraine has already lost 70% of its available generation capacity.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy: restrictions on ATACMS use should be dropped. “”So they have these weapons there, and they do not remove them because they know that Ukraine cannot target them with Western weaponry even if they fire against us,”” Zelenskyy said.

New developments

Fire erupts at another Russian oil refinery. The fire occurred at the facility in Ukhta.

