Russo-Ukrainian war, day 829: Ukraine’s energy crisis deepens as Russian strike cripples key hydroelectric plant

Exclusive

We tracked secret Russian missile launchers in Ukraine using public satellite data. The proliferation of open-source data online is creating new challenges for militaries trying to conceal their assets, as researchers use public satellites to pinpoint the radar signatures of Russian S-300 air defense batteries.

National revival is Belarus’ best defense against Putin and Lukashenka. After a century of Russification leaving just 1 in 10 Belarusians speaking their native tongue, revitalizing national identity is the only recourse against the Putin-Lukashenka axis of repression.

Ukraine’s power grid teeters on brink: 70% generation lost to Russian strikes. The $400 million in Western aid pales in comparison to the $12.5 billion in damages Russia inflicted on Ukraine’s grid amid air defense shortage.

Military

75-year-old woman becomes 9th victim of Russian strike in Kharkiv on 31 May. According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the city requires at least two batteries of Patriot missile defense systems.

Russian massive attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in five oblasts . The Russian missiles flew over Zakarpattia Oblast, western Ukraine, that borders with Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, which made Poland activate their aircraft due to a potential threat.

Russian attack leaves major Ukrainian hydroelectric station in critical condition. Ukraine has already lost 70% of its available generation capacity.

ISW: Russian Defense Minister overestimates territorial gains in Ukraine. Freshly appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov significantly overstated Russian territorial advances in Ukraine since the start of 2024, claiming 880 square kilometers captured compared to ISW’s assessment of approximately 752 square kilometers.

Frontline report: Russian offensive in Kharkiv stalls with Vovchansk as bridges over river destroyed. Geolocated footage shows Russian military equipment digging trenches near Vovchansk, suggesting a change to a defensive posture after Ukrainian resistance halted Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast aimed at establishing a 20km buffer zone inside Ukraine’s border.

As of 01 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 508780 (+1130) Tanks: 7740 (+12) APV: 14947 (+12) Artillery systems: 13184 (+44) MLRS: 1088 Anti-aircraft systems: 815 Aircraft: 357 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10617 (+30) Cruise missiles : 2230 (+1) Warships/boats: 27 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18006 (+101)



Intelligence and technology

International

Most allies now support Ukraine striking targets in Russia; Italy and Belgium oppose, Germany, US undecided. While the UK, Poland, and now Germany support the move, Belgium, and Italy remain opposed, and the United States is still undecided

Bloomberg: G-7 and EU to target banks aiding Russia’s sanctions evasion at upcoming G-7 summit. Ahead of the upcoming G-7 summit in Italy in mid June, allies are discussing measures to crack down on third-country lenders such as China, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan using Russia’s SWIFT alternative, SPFS, to bypass trade restrictions imposed on Moscow.

Polish government proposes training Ukrainians residing in Poland. The Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski said on 31 May in Prague that Poland plans to train troops from Ukrainian citizens living in Poland and subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy: Slow US aid delivery hinders Ukraine’s defense against Russia. He urged partners to speed up aid delivery, stressing that Russia kills Ukrainians daily.

Zelenskyy on Trump: Does he really want to be a loser president? . The US will cease to be a world leader if Trump forces Ukraine to end the war on Russia’s terms, Zelenskyy stated.

Dutch International Legion volunteer killed in action. Another Dutch volunteer has died in Ukraine. This is reported by several sources to Dutch media. The volunteer was killed on May 20 near Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

