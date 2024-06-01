Polish government proposes training Ukrainians residing in Poland

Polish FM Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland can train troops from Ukrainian citizens living in Poland who are subject to conscription for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the Polish media outlet Polska Agencja Prasowa, Sikorski said that this would be a more effective way to help Ukraine than sending a training mission to its territory.

“Poland considered the Ukrainian request for training, but we came to the conclusion that it would be both safer and more effective to train a Ukrainian unit formed by Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army, and that it would simply be a more effective way to help Ukraine,” the Polish Foreign Minister said.

The Polish minister also said that he had informed his partners about negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement. “These negotiations are going smoothly,” Sikorski said, adding that he hopes to sign the agreement before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Developing important decisions

The Polish FM took part in a two-day informal meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance foreign ministers in Prague.

The two-day meeting of NATO ministers in Prague was the last opportunity for a direct exchange of views before the summit.

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, the talks in Prague brought them closer to developing important decisions, including strengthening the message of Ukraine’s future membership in the Alliance and creating a mechanism for financial support for Ukraine’s defense in the amount of about $40 billion a year. The United States is to contribute half of this amount.

