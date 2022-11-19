Russia preparing for further covert mobilization even as the fall conscription cycle underway – ISW

Mobilized Russians, Illustrative photo, TASS

In its November 18 assessment of the Russian offensive campaign, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that Russian officials are preparing for further covert mobilization efforts even as the fall conscription cycle is underway, “likely further diminishing the development of quality mobilized and conscripted servicemen.”

Russian officials are preparing for further covert mobilization efforts even as the fall conscription cycle is underway, likely further flooding the already overburdened Russian force generation apparatus in such a way that will be detrimental to the development of mobilized and conscripted servicemen. Russian Telegram channels actively discussed indicators on November 18 that the Kremlin is preparing for a second mobilization wave and circulated an image of a draft summons received by a citizen of St. Petersburg who was reportedly told to appear for mobilization in January 2023 despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the formal end of partial mobilization on October 31.

Nationalist milbloggers additionally circulated claims that general mobilization will begin in December or January.

An independent Russian outlet published an investigation on November 18 showing that state structures and enterprises are continuing to prepare their employees for mobilization by sending them to various training programs and mobilization-related educational courses.

Another Russian outlet noted that the Odintsovo garrison military court in Moscow Oblast inadvertently confirmed that mobilization is continuing despite its formal end. The court reportedly accused a mobilized soldier of beating his commander on November 13 “during the performance of his duties of military service or in connection with the performance of these duties during the period of mobilization,” which indicates that the court is operating on the legal basis that mobilization is still very much underway.

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no need to sign a decree formally ending the mobilization period, as ISW has previously reported.

