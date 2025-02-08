Support us on Patreon
Russia adds 427,000 soldiers in 2024 but faces force reduction as monthly casualties exceed 40,000 troops, despite ongoing mobilization and wartime economy transition.
byOlena Mukhina
08/02/2025
2 minute read
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Lieutenant General Havryliuk: Russia recruits 427,000 soldiers into its army in 2024

Russia has never halted mobilization, and in 2024 alone, at least 427,000 soldiers joined its army under military contracts, says Ukraine’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, according to UkrInform.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

Havryliuk notes that Russia recruited about 36,000 soldiers per month last year. However, in the last quarter of 2024 and January 2025, Russian forces suffered over 40,000 casualties per month in Ukraine, leading to a decline in troop numbers—excluding mercenaries and North Korean soldiers.

He says that Russia retains a vast mobilization capacity, with many citizens still enlisting, whether motivated by financial incentives or state propaganda.

Havryliuk also warns that Russia has fully transitioned its economy to a war footing, integrating military production with state-controlled propaganda to sustain its war effort.

On 8 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was expanding its army by more than 100,000 soldiers, meaning Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations or peace but for a prolonged war—not just against Ukraine but beyond.

He stressed that Ukraine’s partners must be aware of this escalation, and Kyiv is ready to share intelligence. Communication between intelligence agencies is already underway.

