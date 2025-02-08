Support us on Patreon
Russia’s military expansion of 100,000 troops and growing cooperation with North Korea signals Putin’s preparation for an extended war.
byOlena Mukhina
08/02/2025
2 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russia expands armed forces by 100,000 troops while arming North Korea, Zelenskyy warns

Russia is expanding its army by more than 100,000 soldiers, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

“We now know—our intelligence reports—that the Russians are forming new divisions and ramping up military production,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia’s cooperation with North Korea is set to grow, with Moscow supplying advanced warfare technologies, including drone systems, to Pyongyang.

“This means one thing: Putin is not preparing for negotiations or peace but for a prolonged war—not just against Ukraine, but beyond. They are expanding their army by over 100,000 troops,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine’s partners must be aware of this escalation, and Kyiv is ready to share intelligence. Communication between intelligence agencies is already underway.

Zelenskyy also discussed Ukraine’s defense needs and preparations for the next “Ramstein” format meeting with NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who visited Kyiv.

He highlighted that the admiral’s first visit in his new role was to Ukraine “to show support for Ukrainians.”

“We must clearly assess the threats and our means to counter them. Across Europe, every nation will need to strengthen its defense, and the goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defense will remain a priority,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He called France’s delivery of Mirage fighter jets an “important step” in strengthening Ukraine’s air force, noting that these aircraft are already in operation.

“This effort will expand,” he added, also confirming the arrival of additional F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

Finally, Zelenskyy announced a structured schedule of meetings with Ukraine’s key partners, including the US, European allies, and nations of the Islamic world.

