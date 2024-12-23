North Korea prepares additional troops and suicide drones for Russia

North Korea plans to expand its military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine with additional troops and weapons, possibly including suicide drones, South Korean military officials reported on 23 December, according to Yonhap.

Previous reports indicate North Korea deployed 10-12 thousand troops in Russia. This marks their first combat operations since the Korean War and first ever in Europe. Last week, Seoul reported 100 North Koreans killed and 1,000 wounded.

Yonhap reported that South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that comprehensive intelligence assessment shows North Korea is preparing to rotate or increase its troop deployment in Russia, while currently supplying 240 millimeter rocket launchers and 170 mm self-propelled artillery.

According to South Korea’s spy agency, North Korea has already sent thousands of troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, with approximately 1,100 casualties reported.

The JCS reported signs of North Korea “moving to manufacture and supply suicide drones, first unveiled during Kim Jong-un’s on-site inspection in November.” The military attributes this development to Pyongyang’s efforts to gain practical warfare experience and modernize its conventional weapons.

North Korean state media reported last month that Kim Jong-un observed tests of various suicide attack drones and ordered their full-scale production, citing their importance in modern warfare due to cost effectiveness.

Related: