Ukraine to increase missile production after successful tests, Zelenskyy says

On 3 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the acceleration of Ukraine’s missile production as part of a broader effort to meet the growing demands of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a statement shared via his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy highlighted the key focus areas of Ukraine’s defense industry, which are now centered around FPV (first-person-view) drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and missile systems.

Amid limited missile supplies from Western partners, Ukraine is advancing its own missile programs. In mid-November, Zelenskyy instructed domestic manufacturers to produce at least 3,000 missiles and 30,000 long-range drones to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umierov, reported in September that negotiations with allies had begun to secure direct funding for the missile program.

Reporting on today’s meeting of the Stavka (HQ) of Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Zelenskyy emphasized the acceleration of defense production capabilities. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief is one of President Zelenskyy’s official roles.

“The main topic were reports on contracts for our weapons production in Ukraine,” he said. “There is a significant volume of new and long-term orders for drones: FPV drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and drone-missiles.”

Zelenskyy also noted that a critical aspect of the meeting was a report on Ukraine’s missile program, which includes research, procurement, and delivery.

“There was a report on testing new types of missiles. We can thank our Ukrainian missile developers. We are accelerating production,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The President did not provide further details on the specific missile models currently in production or development.

However, it is known that Ukraine produces Neptune cruise missiles in limited quantities – originally designed as anti-ship weapons, they have since been adapted for ground attack. The Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missile system is also under development, with previous reports indicating successful flight tests , and potentially more live-fire tests to follow.

Additionally, Ukraine manufactures the Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile, though it is likely not a focus of Zelenskyy’s statement. There have also been reports of a medium-range anti-air missile program in development, alongside the possibility of other classified missile projects.

Artillery and power grid protection

In addition to the missile and drone advancements, discussions also covered artillery production contracts, the Ukrainian President noted.

Finally, Zelenskyy reported holding a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, and the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force to discuss the protection of energy infrastructure and ongoing recovery efforts. Ukraine’s Air Force also oversees the country’s Air Defense Forces.

