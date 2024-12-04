Ukraine to increase missile production after successful tests, Zelenskyy says

On 3 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the acceleration of Ukraine’s missile production as part of a broader effort to meet the growing demands of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a statement shared via his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy highlighted the key focus areas of Ukraine’s defense industry, which are now centered around FPV (first-person-view) drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and missile systems.
Reporting on today’s meeting of the Stavka (HQ) of Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Zelenskyy emphasized the acceleration of defense production capabilities. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief is one of President Zelenskyy’s official roles.
“The main topic were reports on contracts for our weapons production in Ukraine,” he said. “There is a significant volume of new and long-term orders for drones: FPV drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and drone-missiles.”
Missile program updates
Zelenskyy also noted that a critical aspect of the meeting was a report on Ukraine’s missile program, which includes research, procurement, and delivery.
“There was a report on testing new types of missiles. We can thank our Ukrainian missile developers. We are accelerating production,” Zelenskyy wrote.
The President did not provide further details on the specific missile models currently in production or development.
Additionally, Ukraine manufactures the Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile, though it is likely not a focus of Zelenskyy’s statement. There have also been reports of a medium-range anti-air missile program in development, alongside the possibility of other classified missile projects.
Artillery and power grid protection
In addition to the missile and drone advancements, discussions also covered artillery production contracts, the Ukrainian President noted.
Finally, Zelenskyy reported holding a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, and the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force to discuss the protection of energy infrastructure and ongoing recovery efforts. Ukraine’s Air Force also oversees the country’s Air Defense Forces.
Related:
- Zelenskyy says Ukraine to produce thousands of drones and long-range Neptune missiles in 2025
- Ukraine has long-range drones with 1,800 km range, minister says
- Ukraine scales up production of advanced Neptune missiles
- Ukraine shows off new drone tech to Scholz and Zelenskyy, including AI systems
- Sweden backs Ukrainian drone production using Danish model
- Ukrainian drone makers unveil independent Mavic analogues for military
- Four new ground drones cleared for Ukrainian army deployment to enhance logistics
- Ukraine’s monthly production of Bohdana howitzers increased to about 20, Zelenskyy announces
- Zelenskyy confirms successful flight tests of domestically produced ballistic missile
- Ukraine aims to match drone production scale with new missile program
- 500km game-changer: Ukraine’s ballistic missile breakthrough can alter war dynamics
- What weapon Ukraine might have used to hit airfield in Crimea