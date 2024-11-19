Zelenskyy says Ukraine to produce thousands of drones and long-range Neptune missiles in 2025

Next year, Ukraine will continue to ramp up its own defense production, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a speech to parliament marking 1,000 days of Russia’s war, as per UNIAN.

Ukraine defense industry has seen growth since 2022, and the country has urged its allies to invest in its arms manufacturing. Denmark and Sweden has recently signed agreements on purchasing weapons for Kyiv made in Ukraine, worth nearly €535 million. Norway will also fund the production of arms and equipment for Ukraine’s forces.

Speaking at the parliament, Zelenskyy noted that in 2025, Ukraine plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles, including Neptune missiles.

In 2022, a Neptune missile system destroyed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet— the “Moskva” cruiser. In April 2022, Ukrainian sources claimed to have damaged the Russian frigate Admiral Essen with such missiles. In 2023, several components of Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems night have been destroyed with Neptune missiles.

“We have already produced more than 2.5 million mortar shells and artillery shells for our artillery—calibers ranging from 60 to 155 mm. We are ramping up this production and also increasing production of our drones. Next year, Ukraine will produce at least 30,000 long-range drones,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the Ukrainian president, both state and private domestic companies are involved in drone production.

“We have set a goal to produce at least 3,000 cruise missiles and missile drones. Just like this year, next year we will fully meet the targets for the production and delivery of all other types of drones. Our soldiers are already downing Russian reconnaissance drones with Ukrainian-made drones, FPVs, and other weapons. We continue to search for solutions to shoot down Shaheds with FPVs,” Zelenskyy continued.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukrainian manufacturers produced 100 missiles this year and successfully scaled up the serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles.

