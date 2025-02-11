Pyongyang sent 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, Seoul says

South Korea’s defense ministry reports that North Korea has supplied Russia with military aid, including 200 long-range artillery pieces, missiles, and an estimated 11,000 troops. Additional deliveries of troops, weapons, and ammunition are “likely,” officials said in an 11 February briefing to the parliamentary defense committee, according to Yonhap.

Pyongyang transfers missiles and other military equipment to Russia, and is Moscow’s top supplier of artillery ammunition. Seoul’s estimates of North Korean troop numbers and losses are more conservative than Kyiv’s. Ukraine previously assessed that Pyongyang deployed 12,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with 4,000 killed or wounded.

According to Seoul’s intelligence assessments, North Korea has already suffered 300 combat deaths and 2,700 wounded among its forces deployed in Russia. The shipments of artillery and other weaponry are seen as a continuation of Pyongyang’s military aid to Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

The defense ministry further warned that North Korea is likely to increase its weapons development this year, as 2025 marks the final year of its five-year plan for military expansion. Pyongyang is focusing on advanced systems such as nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites, and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Seoul has raised concerns that in return for military support, North Korea may receive Russian technological assistance, particularly for nuclear-powered submarine development and atmospheric re-entry technology for ICBMs. The defense ministry pointed out that such an exchange could significantly enhance Pyongyang’s strategic capabilities.

Meanwhile, South Korean officials noted that North Korea has remained unresponsive to US President Donald Trump’s expressed willingness to reengage in talks. Instead of diplomatic outreach, Pyongyang has continued missile tests and publicly showcased Kim Jong-un’s visit to a nuclear-material production facility.

