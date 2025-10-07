Bohdana artillery output hits 40 units monthly as Ukraine scales up defense production

Ukrainian defense manufacturers are now producing 40 Bohdana artillery systems monthly, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the Defence Industries Forum DFNC³. The figure likely includes both self-propelled and towed versions of the system.

"We managed to establish production of our domestic artillery with record speed and quality. We're already producing 40 Bohdanas per month. This is a serious result. Thanks to the manufacturers," Zelenskyy said.

Serial production of the Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system began in early 2023. Since then, at least six versions have been created with different chassis and cabin configurations.

The production ramp-up has been rapid. In May 2024, output stood at 10 units per month. By late October 2024, Zelenskyy reported production had reached up to 20 self-propelled wheeled Bohdana systems monthly.

In late March 2025, a representative from the manufacturing plant told journalists that production had reached "20 and more" units per month. By April, the number climbed to 36, and as of October, it stands at 40 units monthly.

To protect against strikes, the production process has been distributed across multiple locations, including facilities abroad. The manufacturer has also implemented production redundancy—no component is made in only one location, allowing the process to continue even if individual production sites are hit.

The cost of a single Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system ranges from €2.3 to €2.8 million, with the price likely depending on the specific chassis used.