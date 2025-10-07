Russian joined Ukrainian military as volunteer to spy for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian citizen in Lviv who enlisted in the Armed Forces as a volunteer before beginning espionage activities for the FSB, the SBU reported on 7 October.

The suspect joined a combat unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the guise of a volunteer, then began working for Russian intelligence services. His activities included adjusting enemy missile strikes on Lviv Oblast, according to investigators.

"He corrected the Russian army's missile attacks on the Lviv Oblast," the SBU reported.

The Russian national transmitted coordinates of his unit's temporary deployment locations and adjacent military units to the FSB. He also sent the Russian geolocations of armored columns, transit warehouses, and vehicle depots on the Ukrainian border.

Investigators established that the FSB recruited the man through his brother in Russia. The detained Russian maintained contact with his handler through anonymous chats. He used three smartphones with different mobile operators, including those from EU countries, to conceal the agent communication.

SBU officers arrested him as he was heading to an ATM to check for money transfers from Russia. Investigators have notified the agent of suspicion and placed him in custody.