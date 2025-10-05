Russian “air terror” kills family of four in western Lviv Oblast while Poland scrambles jets amid massive attack near its border

Russia launched a massive combined assault on Ukraine in the early hours of 5 October, killing at least five people and injuring about 10 others across nine regions.
The attack deployed more than 50 missiles and approximately 500 strike drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Western regions bore the brunt of the strikes. These areas are typically considered safer, while Russia's daily attacks usually target eastern and southern frontline regions closer to its borders or the capital Kyiv, where the Ukrainian government is located.
The assault caused widespread infrastructure damage and struck civilian facilities, including homes, kindergartens, and religious sites.
Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad oblasts came under fire from cruise missiles, Shahed drones, and Kinzhal missiles.
These attacks intensify particularly before winter months to maximize hardship for Ukrainian civilians.
Lviv Oblast: family of four killed
The Lviv region suffered the most severe casualties, with the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reporting four people killed and six injured as a result of the Russian attack that terrorized the oblast for over five hours.
Head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that in Lapaivka, Russian forces struck residential buildings, destroying one house and damaging eight others.
As of 11 a.m., the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lapaivka strike.
Another family member and two residents of neighboring houses were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Three additional injured people received assistance on site.
The attack caused power outages in the Riasne and Levandivka districts, Mayor Sadovyi confirmed. Multiple fires erupted across the city, with columns of black smoke visible over Lviv, according to footage shared on local Telegram channels.
Mayor Sadovyi also reported that the Sparrow industrial park caught fire, emphasizing it was "a civilian facility without any military component."
Educational facilities were not spared—Lviv's "Without Borders" kindergarten on Stryiska Street suffered damage, with blown-out windows and damaged furniture, according to Suspilne.
Religious sites were also hit, with the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary sustaining damage to the church building, catechetical school, and utility buildings.
Zaporizhzhia: one killed, nine wounded
Zaporizhzhia sustained at least ten direct hits from the overnight assault, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reports. The combined strike employed UAVs and guided aerial bombs, resulting in one death of a 69-year-old woman and ten injuries, including a 16-year-old child.
Explosions triggered fires in residential areas, with houses burning in the private sector and damage to an apartment building where two vehicles were also destroyed, according to State Emergency Service (SES).
The attack left over 73,000 customers without electricity in the city and surrounding district, Fedorov stated. Emergency psychological services assisted eight people, including one child.
The city council reported that 176 residents notified authorities about damage to their homes, though there is no need for temporary accommodation.
Other affected regions
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted, no casualties were reported. A residential building in one community sustained partial damage.
Cherkasy Oblast: A fallen drone damaged power lines in Cherkasy district, leaving some customers without electricity. Regional air defense successfully engaged 13 Russian drones.
Khmelnytskyi Oblast: Air defense systems operated during the attack with confirmed shoot-downs. No casualties or destruction were reported as of morning updates.
Zelenskyy calls for strengthened air defense
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended condolences to those who lost loved ones in the attack.
The president stated that Russian forces "again struck our infrastructure, everything that ensures normal life for people."
He called for enhanced protection and faster implementation of defense agreements, particularly regarding air defense systems, to counter what he termed "air terror."
Zelenskyy argued that "a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible, and it is precisely what can open the way to real diplomacy," calling on America and Europe to act to compel Putin to halt the attacks.
Poland raises aircraft
Poland scrambled its own and allied aircraft in response to the attacks on western Ukrainian regions, the operational command of Polish armed forces confirmed.
Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on alert in the neighboring country.