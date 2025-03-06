Russian missile destroys hotel, kills two, while US aid pause threatens Ukraine’s air defenses

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the evening of 5 March, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries when a five-story hotel was struck.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian forces have been conducting extensive attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, including residential areas, hospitals, schools, and energy infrastructure. These attacks resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. Russia employed a variety of weapons, including missiles, drones (such as Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones), and aerial bombs.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration confirmed that a 53-year-old man was among those killed in the attack. The State Emergency Service later reported a second fatality.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council stated there was “a direct hit on a civilian infrastructure object,” with emergency services reporting that the missile struck a hotel, causing significant damage to the building’s stairwell.

As of 11:57 p.m., 14 people are known to be injured, half of them in “serious condition,” according to State Emergency Service.

Rescue operations continued throughout the evening, with emergency workers evacuating people from the third and fourth floors of the damaged structure. By late evening, rescuers had freed 18 people from beneath the rubble, though search efforts remained ongoing as officials indicated more individuals might still be trapped.

The missile strike caused a fire at the impact location, further complicating rescue efforts. Emergency services continue to work at the scene as the full extent of casualties remains uncertain.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that President Donald Trump’s recent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine poses significant risks to the country’s defense capabilities.

This pause affects critical supplies, including artillery shells and Patriot air defense missiles, which are essential for countering daily Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukrainian officials caution that artillery ammunition could be depleted by May or June 2025, and Patriot missiles may run out within weeks.

The depletion of these resources would leave Ukrainian cities increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes, forcing military planners to make difficult decisions about allocating limited air defense assets to protect key population centers.

Aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, 5 March. Photos: SES of Ukraine