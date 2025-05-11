Russia resumes Shahed attacks after three-day pause

After a three-day break in Shahed drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Russia resumed its daily unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes overnight on 11 May. During the 8–10 May period, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a ceasefire, but it appeared to apply only to Shahed drones. Other types of attacks—including aerial bombs and artillery—continued throughout. Local authorities say that over the past 24 hours,

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Mosvow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. In late April, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire from 8 to 10 May to mark what the Kremlin called the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, reaffirming support for the US position advocating a permanent ceasefire and reiterating Ukraine’s offer of a 30-day pause in hostilities. Now, Putin has rejected Zelenskyy’s proposal and offered direct talks.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that at around 02:00 on 11 May, Russian forces launched 108 drones, including Shahed-type one-way attack drones and decoy UAVs, from multiple directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; Primorsk in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

As of 09:30, 60 Shahed drones had been shot down across the country’s east, north, south, and center. Additionally, 41 drone decoys went off-radar without reaching any targets.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least seven drones may have reached their targets. Sumy region suffered as a result of the Russian drone assault, according to the report.

Regional authorities did not report any casualties from the Shahed drone assault but confirmed civilian injuries and damage from other attacks, including bomb strikes, MLRS abd artillery bombardment, FPV drone hits, and drone-dropped munitions.

Sumy Oblast hit by over 100 Russian attacks

While Sumy Oblast did not report damage specifically from the Shahed drones, regional authorities recorded over 100 attacks on 31 settlements in 14 territorial communities over the previous 24 hours.

These reportedly included nearly 10 strikes with glide bombs (KABs), 30 attacks with FPV drones, 30 grenade drops from drones, over 70 MLRS explosions, and a helicopter-launched rocket strike resulting in 10 blasts. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in Popivska and Bilopilska communities, including non-residential buildings and detached houses. Authorities evacuated 51 people from border areas. The air raid sirens in the region lasted for 12 hours and 13 minutes.

No civilians were hurt in the attacks on the region, according to the report.

Civilian casualties in Kherson Oblast: Russians killed one and injured six civilians

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that during the past 24 hours, one person was killed and three others were wounded across Kherson Oblast. The attacks affected 29 settlements and damaged two detached houses, a cellphone tower, and a car.

Earlier today, according to the Administration’s updates, Russian shelling caused power outages in Kherson city. A 61-year-old man in Bilozerka was injured by a shell that hit his house while he was in the yard, suffering mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and thigh. In Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, a 57-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a broken arm; she will receive outpatient care. A 76-year-old woman suffered a concussion, cranial trauma, and shrapnel injuries to her back and thigh from artillery fire and was hospitalized.

Zaporizhzhia village attacked twice, two civilians injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 364 attacks on 11 settlements in the oblast, including five airstrikes on Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, and Malynivka, as well as 231 FPV drone attacks and artillery and MLRS fire. No civilian fatalities were reported, according to the regional authorities.

This morning, Russian forces struck the frontline village of Pavlivka in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, twice on 11 May. According to regional head Ivan Fedorov, the first attack involved three glide bomb strikes that severely injured a 75-year-old woman. Later, the village was hit by an FPV drone that wounded a 56-year-old woman, who is now receiving medical care.

Four elderly civilians injured in Kharkiv Oblast strikes

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces struck four settlements in the region over the past 24 hours.

In Kupiansk, a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured. In Blahodatnivka, Kindrashivka community, a 68-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were also injured. The region was hit with 13 KABs, one Lancet drone, and one FPV drone. Civilian infrastructure was reported damaged or destroyed.

Russian attacks injure three civilians in Donetsk Oblast

According to Vadym Filashkin, Donetsk Oblast head, Russian forces struck the region 11 times over the past day. One person was injured in each of the cities of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka. In Kostiantynivka, the strikes damaged four apartment buildings, six detached houses, two power lines, and a gas pipeline. Additional destruction was recorded across the region.