Ukraine just sanctioned a Chinese firm helping Russia build Shaheds—and also extended measures on Russian oligarch-linked firms

Ukraine has announced new sanctions against Russian military-tech producers, oil-linked business structures, and companies connected to Kremlin-backed oligarchs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees enacting the decisions of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. A Chinese company supplying drone components to Russia’s Alabuga plant was also included.

During the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia has faced sanctions from the EU, G7, and Ukraine targeting multiple sectors. These measures aim to cut export revenues and block Western technology from reaching its defense industry. Ukrainian sanctions are largely symbolic on their own, but gain weight when aligned with those of the EU and G7.

Ukraine sanctions drone tech suppliers and optics manufacturers

According to the President's Office, the first decree imposes sanctions on 33 individuals and 27 legal entities accused of supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Among the listed companies is Russia's Hardberry Rusfactor, which develops drones, counter-UAV systems, and neural networks used for automatic equipment recognition and target designation. Jupiter Plant, a Russian producer of micro-optics and optical sights for small arms, and Valday Opto-Mechanical Design Bureau, known for night-vision devices and thermal FPV drones, were also sanctioned.

Ukraine also named Shenzhen Weiliao International Trade Co., Ltd., a Chinese company accused of supplying parts for Shahed-type drones—referred to by Russia as “Geran”—assembled at the Alabuga plant. Russia uses such drones, carrying up to 90 kg of explosives, for its daily attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

Measures extended against firms tied to sanctioned Russian oligarchs

The second decree extends sanctions introduced in 2023 for another two years. It focuses on companies connected to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, and Andrei Kosogov.

New sanctions imposed on entities linked to Russian oil sector

The third decree targets four individuals and three companies involved in Russia’s oil sector, which Ukrainian authorities say is helping fund the war and attempting to infiltrate Ukraine’s financial system.

The sanctions apply to the CEO and company Nefteavtomatika, and the CEO and the Kurgan Plant of Chemical Machine Building, all of which are accused of creating risks of covert influence over Ukraine’s banking system through opaque business activity.

The Ukrainian government says it expects coordination on sanctions with international partners to accelerate this month, and anticipates the long-delayed 19th EU sanctions package to be adopted soon.