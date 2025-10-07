Zelenskyy: Ukrainian defense industry produces 40% of frontline weapons, plans to set 50% target by year-end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that domestically produced weapons currently constitute approximately 40% of armaments at the front and will increase by 10% by the end of 2025, according to Militarny correspondent reporting from the Defence Industries Forum DFNC³.

"This task must be accomplished," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that ensuring at least 50% of frontline weaponry consists of Ukrainian-made products is a priority for manufacturers, the government, and all involved institutions.

Artillery production reaches 40 systems monthly

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine managed to establish production of our domestic artillery with record speed and quality. "We are already producing 40 Bohdanas per month. This is a serious result," he said.

The president did not specify the breakdown between self-propelled and towed versions of the Bohdana artillery system. Militarny previously reported that Ukrainian industry produces 40 Bohdana artillery systems monthly, likely including both variants.

"Last year we manufactured and delivered to the front 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers," Zelenskyy said.

Drones positioned as Ukraine's competitive advantage

Zelenskyy characterized Ukrainian drone capabilities as leading in Europe. "Ukrainians are undoubtedly first in Europe in the development and use of drones," he said.

"Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defense sensation—they allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is necessary for our state's stability and protection of our cities—Odesa and our other cities," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "the Russian Black Sea Fleet was driven into distant bays for the first time in its history. Ukraine's successful use of naval drones has largely changed the naval defense strategies of all leading world powers."

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukrainian strike drones targeting Russian oil infrastructure. "Our drones that hit Russian oil assets are a significant manifestation of Ukraine's strength. Never in history has Ukrainian defense been so long-range and tangible for Russia," he said, naming systems including Liutyi, Fire Point, Shark, and Bober.

However, the president acknowledged deficits in interceptor drone production for countering Shahed drones. "There is still a shortage of this, but nevertheless we are working on it," Zelenskyy said.

Ballistic missile program identified as security priority

Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine's missile development program, referencing the Neptune cruise missile's combat deployment. "We have successfully used Neptunes—our cruise missiles—more than once, and there will be a time when we can begin regularly using our own ballistic missiles. This is one of the key security tasks for the state and all enterprises and people responsible for Ukraine's missile program. Our own effective ballistics is one of the guarantees of security," he stated.

"Our potential in the production of only drones and missiles next year will already be $35 billion," Zelenskyy added, while noting the need for external financing to bring Ukrainian defense industry to maximum capacity.

"We need funding so that the entire potential actually works. And we are working with all partners who can help ensure this," he said.

Export of Ukrainian weapons approved

Zelenskyy confirmed recent decisions to begin exporting Ukrainian armaments. "The time has come to launch exports of our Ukrainian weapons—those types of weapons that we have in surplus and therefore can be exported, so there is financing for those types of weapons that are especially needed today here in Ukraine for defense. I have already instructed the government, the Office, our entire team, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to develop and present key elements of such an export system," he explained.