Kharkiv Regional Council member Oleksandr Skoryk stated that the risk of Ukraine losing Borova, which is currently under pressure from Russian forces, could strategically open access to the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Espreso.

The situation in Kharkiv Oblast remains tense, marked by military engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Reports indicate that the Ukrainian troops have recently regained some positions north of Kharkiv city amid ongoing Russian advances in certain areas. Additionally, Russian missile strikes have continued to target urban areas, with a notable attack on 25 November damaging over 195 residential buildings and injuring at least 23 civilians.

Skoryk emphasized that while Ukrainian forces have successfully pushed Russian troops from the right bank of the Oskil River and liberated the Novomlynsk settlement, where the occupiers had tried to establish a foothold, the situation in the region remains complex.

“The Russians are expanding their flanks, and the settlements in this area are under constant assault,” Skoryk noted.

He pointed out that settlements like Borova are now situated just 14 kilometers from the frontline. Losing Borova would create a direct route to Izium, significantly altering the strategic balance.

“Additionally, Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi face the risk of occupation, especially the left-bank part of Kupiansk. While the situation is difficult, the Defense Forces continue to hold the line,” Skoryk emphasized.

Kupiansk holds significant strategic importance in the war, serving as a crucial railway hub and logistical center. Located just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, the city facilitates vital supply lines for military operations, making it a key target for Russian forces.

Recently, Russian forces have concentrated their efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts while also launching active attacks in the Vremivka and Kupiansk areas. Over the past 24 hours, 192 combat engagements have taken place.

Related: