Ukraine destroys 15 Russian tanks, 34 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems over last 24 hours

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, 112 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops occurred in different parts of the front lines over the last 24 hours. Russia launched six missile assaults, conducted 52 air strikes, and used 977 kamikaze drones, including 47 Shahed and Lancet uncrewed aerial vehicles and 930 FPV drones.

Ukraine’s military said that Russians lost 15 Russian tanks, 34 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft warfare systems, 72 vehicles and fuel tanks, and six pieces of special equipment last day.

Russian forces 4,064 times shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements using various types of weapons, including multiple rocket launch systems. Ukrainian forces struck 20 areas of Russian personnel concentration, an area of military equipment location, a command post, an artillery unit, an ammunition depot, and an enemy air defense system.

As of 21 May, 37 combat engagements have happened on different fronts. The invaders have 514 times shelled Ukrainian troops and carried out an airstrike. Additionally, the Russian invaders used 63 kamikaze drones and 34 FPV drones against the Ukrainian military today.

In Kharkiv, the Defense Forces are repelling the enemy’s attack towards the settlement of Lyptsi. The situation is under control, and positions are being held. The Russian military has lost 263 soldiers and 52 units of equipment, including four armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, five units of automotive and special equipment, and 12 uncrewed aerial vehicles. Additionally, one armored vehicle, seven artillery systems, one air defense system, and 14 vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attack towards Ivanivka. Battles are ongoing in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove.

The situation is currently the most intense in the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 11 enemy attacks. Russian occupiers continue to advance towards the settlements of Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Sieverne, and Netailove. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation in one of the areas.

