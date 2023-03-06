Ukraine is running low on ammo, asks EU for 250,000 artillery shells a month

Ukrainian troops operating a French self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzer. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine 

In a letter obtained by the Financial Times, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed to his counterparts in the EU states on 2 March to provide Ukraine with 250,000 artillery shells a month to ease a critical shortage, due to which Ukraine’s Armed Forces “only firing a fifth of the rounds they could.”

Reznikov said Ukraine was firing on average 110,000 155mm-caliber shells a month, a quarter of the amount used by Russia.

Meanwhile, Estonia’s ambitious proposal reviewed by NBC News would have Europe increase 155-millimeter artillery shell production by seven times, moving manufacturing capacity from 240,000 to 300,000 shells per year to up to 2.1 million shells annually.

