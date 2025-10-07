Slovakia breaks two-year freeze with new Ukraine military aid under Fico government

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering equipment and medical supplies, marking the first military aid package since Prime Minister Robert Fico returned to power in October 2023, Interfax-Ukraine reported on 6 October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák announced the move at the third International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC3) in Kyiv.

"I am very pleased to announce that together with Minister Shmyhal, we have just signed a memorandum on the 14th support package, which provides for Slovakia to provide engineering and demining assistance to Ukraine," Kaliňák said.

The package includes five Bozena demining machines and other non-lethal equipment, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. "Slovakia will provide Ukraine free of charge with engineering and construction equipment, including Bozena machines, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation equipment," he said.

Kaliňák added that he would discuss potential projects to expand defense cooperation during negotiations in Kyiv. He said that defense cooperation was identified as one of the key topics for an upcoming intergovernmental meeting during a recent encounter between Fico and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Slovakia emerged as a significant contributor to Ukraine's defense after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Between 2022 and October 2023, the country delivered 13 aid packages worth approximately 691 million euros. This included 13 MiG-29 fighter jets, S-300 air defense systems, two Kub anti-aircraft systems, substantial ammunition supplies, and 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles through a "ring exchange" with Germany.

Military aid transfers stopped after Fico's social-democratic party Smer-SD returned to power in autumn 2023. However, the government did not ban arms sales. Slovakia has continued producing Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, ammunition, and Bozena-5 demining machines for Ukraine, with production of the latter localized in Ukraine.