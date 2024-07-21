Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian Defense Minister engages milbloggers in bid to improve MoD image

Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers report that Defense Minister Belousov has begun addressing their complaints about the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
21/07/2024
1 minute read
Andrey Belousov, Russian Defense Minister
Andrey Belousov, Russian Defense Minister. Source: Wikipedia
ISW: Russian Defense Minister engages milbloggers in bid to improve MoD image

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 20 July Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov has held multiple meetings with Kremlin-affiliated military bloggers (milbloggers) in an apparent effort to improve the Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) standing among pro-war Russian ultranationalists.

According to the ISW, Belousov met with select groups of Russian military bloggers and commentators on 10 June and 19 July. Milbloggers, who attended both meetings, claimed that Belousov has already begun addressing many of their concerns about the war in Ukraine and the MoD bureaucracy.

“Belousov acknowledged that the MoD has yet to find solutions to every issue that the milbloggers raised but stressed that Belousov is not ignoring issues,” the report states.

One prominent Kremlin-affiliated milblogger expressed optimism, stating hope that “Belousov and the MoD will eliminate all the ‘painful malfunctions’ among Russian forces in Ukraine sooner or later.”

Another milblogger claimed that Belousov specifically promised to build shelters at military airfields to protect against Ukrainian drone strikes, addressing a major concern within the Russian pro-war ultranationalist community.

The report suggests that both the Kremlin and the Russian MoD have a vested interest in appearing open to dialogue with milbloggers, who represent a significant pro-war constituency. It also indicates that the Kremlin may be aiming to portray Belousov as more responsive to these concerns than his predecessor, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!