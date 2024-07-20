Eng
ISW: Hungarian PM Orbán “appears to be augmenting” Russian info ops

Orbán’s “peacekeeping” report supports Russian narratives, urging EU-Russia diplomatic normalization and questioning Western support for Ukraine. He positions himself as a mediator, potentially undermining EU policy on Russian aggression, according to ISW.
20/07/2024
Hungarian PM Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 5 July 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti.
Hungarian PM Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 5 July 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War says that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “appears to be augmenting several Russian information operations amid continued efforts to present himself as a possible future mediator between Russia and Ukraine.”

On 18 July, Orbán released a report from his “peacekeeping mission” that included visits to Ukraine, Russia, China, Türkiye, and the US. He admitted that Russia is not interested in a ceasefire or peace talks with Ukraine, contradicting the Kremlin’s public claims.

Politico: Orbán’s “peace mission” backfires, prompting calls for Hungary’s EU voting rights suspension

Kremlin officials have contradicted their peace efforts by consistently signaling an unwillingness to engage in negotiations unless they result in complete Ukrainian capitulation.

The ISW says Orbán may have acknowledged Russia’s resistance to peace talks in order to appear impartial as “he tries to present himself as a possible mediator.”

Orbán attempted to shift the responsibility for negotiations onto Ukraine and questioned the sustainability of US and European support, aligning with Russian information campaigns designed to weaken Western backing for Ukraine and deflect blame for the Ukraine invasion initiated by Russia.

PM Orbán called for the EU to normalize diplomatic relations with Russia, a move that aligns with the Kremlin’s efforts to appear reconciled with the West through diplomatic engagements, including those with Hungary. This stance supports the Kremlin’s narrative of diminishing Western opposition and undermines EU policies addressing Russian war crimes and aggression towards Ukraine.

The Hungarian leader stated on 19 July that his “peace mission” will continue, despite facing criticism from EU leadership and clear efforts to distance EU policies from Orbán’s stance on Ukraine and peace negotiations.

Related:

