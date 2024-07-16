Eng
Politico: Orbán’s “peace mission” backfires, prompting calls for Hungary’s EU voting rights suspension

In a letter to top EU officials, 63 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) criticized Viktor Orbán’s diplomatic outreach to Russia and China and called for the suspension of Hungary’s voting rights in the Council, as “mere verbal condemnations have no effect.”
16/07/2024
Viktor Orbán, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin
Viktor Orbán, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin Source: 1) Zoltan Kovacs on X/Twitter 2) Radio Free Europe
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are calling for Hungary’s EU voting rights to be suspended following Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s controversial diplomatic visits to Russia and China, Politico reports. 

This follows Orbán’s proposal for Ukraine to cease fire and start negotiations with Russia, which Zelenskyy rejected, especially as Hungary had been opposing military aid to Ukraine for the past two years of the full-scale invasion.

63 MEPs addressed a letter to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, expressing concern over Orbán’s actions during Hungary’s EU Council presidency.

“The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union has barely started, and Prime Minister Orbán has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency,” the letter states.

They argue that the Hungarian Prime Minister abuses the role of the Council Presidency and misrepresents his authority, claiming to represent the EU without proper authorization during these visits.

“In his so-called “peace mission” Prime Minister Orbán deliberately left the impression that he was acting on behalf of the entire European Union, whereas in reality he has no authority to represent the EU or any other EU Member States apart from his own,” they wrote. 

The lawmakers argue that these actions have caused significant damage to the EU’s image and unity, so the letter calls for concrete measures against Hungary.

 “This requires real actions, such as suspending Hungary’s voting rights in the Council, since practice has shown that mere verbal condemnations of this situation have no effect,” the letter states. 

MEPs criticize Orbán for advocating “ceasefire at any cost, instead of a ceasefire on Ukraine’s terms,” which contradicts EU unity.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, canceled the Commission Collegium’s visit to Hungary and reduced the Commission’s representation at informal EU Council meetings.

Orbán’s “peace mission”

On 2 July, the Hungarian Prime Minister came to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Orbán proposed that he “take a break, cease fire and then start negotiations” with Russia.

On 5 July, Orbán went on an unannounced visit to Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking controversy as the EU clarified he did not represent the bloc during this visit.

Despite his role as EU Council president, Orbán emphasized he was acting independently and without an EU mandate.

On 8 July, he arrived in Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. China does not support the Ukrainian “peace formula”, but instead promotes quick ceasefire on Russian terms.

